Retail prices for gasoline by the end of 2021 may rise above inflation, and in the worst-case scenario – by 14 percent. This was reported by Izvestia with reference to the Independent Fuel Union (NTS).

Related materials H-bomb The world has found a new alternative to oil and gas. It will cost hundreds of billions of dollars

It is noted that the key driver of the increase in exchange and retail prices is the growth of the export alternative indices (netbacks). “Netbacks are growing for the following reasons: first of all, this is a planned increase of four percent in excise taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel, which took place on January 1, 2021. <...> The parameters of the formula for calculating damping surcharges to the return excise tax for motor gasoline and diesel fuel were increased, ”the NTS explained.

The experts noted that netbacks are increasing due to the growing tax burden on the domestic market. This, in turn, stimulates exports and discourages domestic supplies.

According to experts, given that since the end of March the market has entered the season of high demand, the probability of going beyond the inflation rate similar to 2018 is increasing.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian government has agreed on adjustments in the formula of the damper mechanism from May 1, which will help keep the rise in gasoline prices within inflation.