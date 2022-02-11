Andrey Isaev, founder and CEO of the scientific center for molecular genetic research “DNKOM” in an interview with TASS said that last week a peak in the incidence of coronavirus infection was recorded in Russia, and now these figures are declining. He predicted a sharp decline in the number of infected people in the near future.

“Last week, Russia reached the peak of the current wave of COVID-19, and now the incidence has begun to decline. The peak of the current wave has already been passed, and I believe that the decline will be rapid – this is shown by the experience of European countries. I think within two weeks we will see incidence rates below six figures, and then we will reach a low plateau, ”said the geneticist.

Earlier, a cardiologist, gerontologist, professor at the Department of Polyclinic Therapy of the FPDO MSUMD, Doctor of Medical Sciences Yuri Konev said that coronavirus began to cause problems with the cardiovascular system in healthy patients. He noted that previously only bronchopulmonary lesions were singled out among the consequences of COVID-19, but the virus began to affect all organs in the human body.