STLC: by the end of the year, truck sales in Russia will fall by 25 percent

By the end of 2022, truck sales will fall by 25 percent in Russia due to difficulties with the supply of foreign components for this type of vehicle. This is reported RIA News with reference to the State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).

In addition, according to analysts’ forecasts, sales of buses in the country will decrease by 10 percent. In this case, the drop will not be so sharp, since in this case there is no such strong dependence on foreign components. At the same time, a slight increase in the volume of cargo transportation by road is expected – by one percent.

At the end of July, it became known that against the backdrop of stops in deliveries from Europe, Chinese trucks on the Russian market surpassed domestic brands in sales – 44 percent versus 43 percent.

In absolute terms, the market decreased by 18.8 percent in January-June, that is, the truck sales segment is significantly stagnating. Market participants expect that in the future Chinese companies will not only replace Western manufacturers in terms of volume, but will also take away part of the market from Russian brands.