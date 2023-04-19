Mash: several political scientists and military experts received parcels with figurines in the mail

Several Russian political scientists and military experts received parcels by mail containing plaster figurines. This is reported by Mash in Telegram-channel.

The 68-year-old political scientist Konstantin Sivkov reported about the sending to law enforcement agencies – along with him, his acquaintance publicist Vladislav Shurygin received a plaster statuette. The addressee of the parcel is a sculptor from Ulyanovsk, who heads a company for the production of gypsum products.

Law enforcement officers seized the parcel received from Sivkov, the sappers did not find explosives inside it. It turns out who sent the parcels to political scientists and military experts.

According to Telegram-channel SHOT, figurines also came to Konstantin Isaev, Timofey Sergeychev and TASS correspondent Mikhail Tereshchenko.

On April 2, an explosion occurred on Universitetskaya Embankment in St. Petersburg – military commander Vladlen Tatarsky was killed, more than 40 people were injured. In the building, according to the Investigative Committee, a figurine with explosives exploded, which was handed over to the deceased by Darya Trepova, accused of the terrorist attack.