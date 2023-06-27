RBC: Ministry of Labor plans to index pensions twice in February and April 2025 and 2026

The Ministry of Labor has developed parameters for increasing the insurance pension for non-working pensioners. It is assumed that the indexation will take place in two stages: in February and April 2025 and 2026, informs RBC with reference to the draft budget of the Social Fund for the planning period 2025-2026.

Thus, pensions will increase from January 1, 2024 by 5.3 percent, the average annual payment will be 22,772 rubles.

From February 1, 2025, there will be an indexation by four percent and from April 1, an adjustment by 3.8 percent, to 24,120 rubles.

From February 1, 2026, pensions will be increased by four percent and adjusted by 2.8 percent on April 1.

It is reported that the double indexation occurs for the first time, that is, in February, according to the projected inflation rate. According to the Ministry of Economic Development, in the next three years it will not exceed four percent. In April, the adjustment takes place according to the growth in the level of income of the Social Fund, which has been performing the functions of the Pension Fund of Russia since January 1, 2023.

Earlier, State Duma deputy from the Liberal Democratic Party Yaroslav Nilov explained the double indexation of the old-age pension in 2025. He recalled that in the law on the budget of the Social Fund, from January 1, 2024, insurance pensions will increase by 4.6 percent, from February 1, 2025 – by 4 percent and from April 1, 2025 – by 3.6 percent.

Until 2025, there is a transitional period when insurance pensions for non-working pensioners are increased by a certain index, but not less than a thousand rubles a year, the parliamentarian noted.

The size of the fixed payment to the pension will also increase

The Ministry of Labor also plans to increase the size of the fixed payment to the insurance pension. From January 1, 2024, it will amount to 7968.4 rubles, from February 1, 2024 it will grow to 8287.14 rubles, in April the department will raise the amount to 8602.05 rubles.

From February 1, 2025, the fixed payment will be 8946.13 rubles, and in April – 9196.62 rubles.

The Ministry of Labor does not plan to adjust the amount of the funded pension, the pension of working pensioners and the fixed-term pension payment in the next three years.

Earlier it was reported that on June 1, the size of some social payments and compensations will change in Russia. Older people who are 80 years old are waiting for an increase in pensions. Its fixed amount will double (by 7,567.33 rubles), but the change will affect only those pensioners who receive a social old-age pension. For some categories of citizens, the unified allowance for children under 17 will also increase.

Correlation with wages and living wage

The Ministry of Labor believes that wages in Russia will grow faster than pensions, the ratio of insurance pensions and wages in the country will decrease from 27 percent in 2024 to 26.3 percent in 2026.

It is noted that in 2025-2026 this ratio will decrease to 157.3 and 153.3 percent, respectively. The ratio for non-working pensioners will be higher, from 177.1 to 170.7 percent in the specified period.

It is also reported that against the background of the reform to raise the retirement age, the Russian authorities expect a decrease in the number of recipients of the old-age insurance pension from 39.96 million to 39.96 million people in 2024 and 2026.

Due to indexation, the Social Fund’s expenses for the payment of insurance pensions will increase from 9.9 to 11.2 trillion rubles.

Earlier it was reported that in 2022, the average length of service for Russians after retirement reached 7.5 years.

At the same time, the figure became a record for the entire period of available statistics. In 2011, when Rosstat began to record observations on the indicator, the average duration of work in retirement was 6 years, and by 2020 it has increased to 7.02 years.

Reason for two-stage indexing

Senior researcher at the Institute for Social Analysis and Forecasting of the RANEPA Viktor Lyashok recalled that a two-stage indexation of pensions existed in Russia until 2019. The first increase was relative to the level of inflation, the second – either in accordance with the growth of wages or income of the Pension Fund, depending on which value turned out to be less.

The expert noted that this time the benchmark will be the income of the Social Fund. According to the draft budget, they will grow by 6.8 percent in 2025 to 1.58 trillion rubles and by 6.9 percent to 1.69 trillion in 2026.

Lyashok pointed out that the need to raise pensions in two stages is due to the fact that the average salary and the budget of social funds become known in the spring, and they do not have time to calculate them in January. At the same time, the level of inflation is already clear by February 1, which allows for the first stage of indexation.