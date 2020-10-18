In the Russian Yekaterinburg, the patients of the “Uktussky boarding house” were forcibly sent for sterilization, according to the Telegram channel Baza.

According to the women, they were taken to the hospital under the pretext of vaccination, but there they were forced to undergo a wild procedure. More than 10 women suffered in this way.

The boarding house’s management forced women to go through this procedure, because it was impossible to keep children in the boarding house.

We got to the boarding house straight from the orphanage. Those disabled lived there who had not yet had time to get housing.

Several women from the boarding house announced sterilization at once. One of the sterilized women died. Her family believes that this may be related to the operation. After her, the woman complained of severe pain during menstruation.

