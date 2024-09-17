Moscow State Pedagogical University: Homeschooling and Online Schools Are Gaining Popularity in Russia

In Russia, parents have begun to educate their children more often outside of schools — home schooling and online schools have become popular. This is stated in a study by the Moscow City Pedagogical University (MCPU), transmits “Kommersant”.

According to the statistics, since 2016, the number of children studying outside of schools has increased 10-fold. If in 2016, 17.9 thousand schoolchildren (0.1 percent of the total number of students) were not studying in person, then by 2023 their number increased to 174.7 thousand (1 percent). Home schooling was most popular during the coronavirus pandemic, but the trend has continued today.

The authors of the study are convinced that parents are attracted by the possibility of an individual approach to their children’s education. Elena Petryaeva, Head of the Center for Analytical Research and Modeling in Education at Moscow State Pedagogical University, noted that a study of educational websites showed that they offer training in groups of 10-15 people, as well as support from a speech therapist and psychologist. “We can conclude that this is exactly what parents lack in general education institutions,” she concluded.

Related materials:

Alternative formats are especially popular among athletes or musicians who find it inconvenient to attend a standard school, as well as children whose parents often have to move due to work. In addition, some Russians moved abroad with their children after 2022, but decided to give them a Russian education.

At the same time, experts do not rule out that the percentage of “extracurricular” education is still insignificant and does not exceed the statistical error. In particular, it is noted that the statistics may be incorrect due to the fact that some private schools are not registered as educational institutions. In addition, the growth in the popularity of alternative forms was recorded only in selected social groups with good income and from cities – for the rest, this turned out to be unavailable.

Earlier, Russians spoke about their fears of rising tutoring prices. 79 percent of parents expressed confidence that spending on a child in the new school year will increase. Of these, 38 percent expect an increase in expenses due to additional classes.