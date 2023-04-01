Kontur.Market announced a 10% price increase for a bottle of beer in Russia since the beginning of 2021

In Russia, since the beginning of 2021, one type of alcohol has risen in price by ten percent. We are talking about an increase in the price of beer, analysts of Kontur.Market report. TASS.

As noted by the company’s specialist Daria Zhigalina, in 2022, six percent more checks with beer were broken than in the previous year. Sales peak on weekends, not on holidays; on Saturdays and Sundays, Russians traditionally buy 30 percent more drink than on weekdays.

“At the same time, the average price for a bottle of 0.5 litas is growing: compared to the beginning of 2021, the price has increased by ten percent,” the analyst added. She noted that in January, among all purchased bottles of alcohol, 55 percent fell on beer.

From April 1, according to a government decree, mandatory labeling of beer and low-alcohol drinks in kegs, that is, in plastic or metal containers for storage and transportation, will begin. Labeling of beer in consumer containers will be introduced a little later: from October 1, 2023 – for drinks in glass and PET containers, and from January 15, 2024 – in aluminum cans.