Bashkiria Emergency Committee: Flooding Cuts Off Muldashevo Village from Russia

Due to heavy rainfall, residents of the village of Muldashevo in Bashkiria were effectively cut off from the “mainland”. This was reported in his Telegram-channel, the chairman of the state committee of Bashkortostan for emergency situations, Kirill Pervov, stated.

According to him, the flood washed away the roads and water began to spill over the dam. Rescuers have already provided assistance to five local residents. A family of four has been evacuated. It included a child who needed medical help due to his chronic illness.

Rescuers from the Chelyabinsk region joined the fight against the consequences of the disaster. They were able to strengthen the dam and stop the water from flowing over the dam in the area of ​​Lake Draga.

Earlier it was reported that several cows almost drowned in Bashkiria due to flooding. However, despite the flow of water, the animals managed to get to the shore on their own.

And near Chelyabinsk, several settlements were flooded due to a dam break. Some local residents had to climb onto roofs to escape the torrents of water.