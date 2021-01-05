From January 1, 2021, the placement of more than 10 children on one floor of a building in childcare facilities for recreation is prohibited if there is only one emergency exit, reported in the rules of the fire regime in the Russian Federation, approved by the government.

The regulation is valid until December 31, 2026 inclusive.

Earlier, the State Duma adopted a bill on the creation of interdepartmental commissions in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation on the organization of children’s recreation. According to the draft law, the commission will travel to children’s health camps in case of receiving information about violations, as well as conduct explanatory work with representatives of children’s recreation organizations.