Expert Ordov allowed new revocations of licenses from Russian banks

The decisions of the Central Bank of Russia to revoke licenses from banks may be dictated by the desire to limit questionable transactions, including cross-border ones, for individuals. About this in conversation with RIA News said the director of the Higher School of Finance of the Russian Economic University named after G.V. Plekhanov Konstantin Ordov.

The expert noted that the regulator may again resort to extreme supervisory measures in the first half of the year, and allowed new license revocations. “The tightening of monetary policy did not leave its mark on the banks themselves, exposing the weak points of each of them,” he explained.

At the same time, Ordov emphasized that the Central Bank has detailed and up-to-date information about Russian credit institutions, and will not allow a “domino effect” in the banking sector.

On February 21, the Central Bank of Russia revoked the license of Qiwi Bank. The regulator cited the reason for this decision as the lack of response to reports of violations that were associated with failure to comply with requirements for combating the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime and the financing of terrorism.

Another bank, LLC KB Gefest from the Tver region, lost its license from the Bank of Russia on February 28. Among the reasons for the decision, the Central Bank also indicated violations of the requirements of anti-money laundering legislation and laws regulating banking activities. Measures have been introduced more than once in relation to Hephaestus, including restrictions on attracting funds from investors.

Qiwi Bank ranked 89th in the banking system of the Russian Federation in terms of assets, Hephaestus was in 336th place.