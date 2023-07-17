Floors: in 14 days, a square meter in new buildings has risen in price by 1.7 percent

Over the past two weeks, a square meter of housing in new buildings has risen in price in Russia. It is reported “News” with reference to the data of real estate market participants.

The federal company “Etazhi” noted that, on average, prices over the past 14 days have increased by 1.7 percent, while up to this point the annual increase has reached 3.7 percent. According to Cyan Analytics, in two weeks in 16 million-plus cities, a “square” in a new building added 0.3 percent in price, and 0.8 percent in a month.

Among the reasons that led to such dynamics, experts named the activity of private investors, as well as an increase in construction costs. So, in recent years, materials have risen in price, overhead costs and labor costs have increased.

Earlier, the Metrium company concluded that over the past five years, new buildings in old Moscow have more than doubled in price – the dynamics reached 61.2 percent, a square meter of new housing on average began to cost 480.8 thousand rubles.