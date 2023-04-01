Political scientist Fedosova: Ukraine was sitting at the negotiating table until the West ordered “fu!”

Viktoria Fedosova, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, RUDN University, in an interview with Sputnik radio explained Western influence Kyiv’s refusal of the proposal of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko for a peaceful settlement.

“The West and Ukraine do not go to the negotiating table, although Ukraine sat at this table a year ago, until Western curators commanded “fu!” and they didn’t order to lay down the lives of Ukrainians for the sake of their game, ”the political scientist emphasized.

Fedosova added that Kyiv is “in anticipation of a counteroffensive.” She noted that one should not underestimate the enemy, since Ukraine receives large stocks of military equipment and ammunition from the United States and Europe.

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky, explained why the Ukrainian authorities abandoned the peace plan proposed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. According to him, Kyiv is not interested in stopping the armed conflict, because in this case, those who finance Ukraine may lose interest in it.