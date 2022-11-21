Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Republic of Tatarstan, founder of the National Parents’ Committee Irina Volynets addressed the State Duma with a proposal to consider the issue of allowing the use of maternity (family) capital to receive interest on the deposit. On November 21, with reference to the document, reports RT.

Volynets sent an appeal to the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, Nina Ostanina.

Demographic challenges and state demographic policy dictate the need to take additional measures to stimulate the birth rate, she stressed.

One of the significant measures to support the birth rate and financial assistance in Russia has become maternity (family) capital, the commissioner recalled. However, after receiving the certificate, parents face the question of the best investment with the greatest benefit for the family. Therefore, in her opinion, many families do not use them for a long time.

However, funds can be increased if you open a bank deposit, Volynets stressed. She asked Ostanina to support the initiative.

“This decision would be one of the possible options for high indexation of the amount of maternity (family) capital and contributed to the improvement of the demographic situation in the Russian Federation as a whole,” the text of the appeal says.

On November 11, Izvestia reported that most often maternity capital funds are used to improve housing conditions. Over the entire period of the program implementation, 8.8 million families (77% of all orders) spend payments for these purposes.

At the same time, funds are most rarely directed to the mother’s funded pension.

On October 19, the Russian government allowed the use of maternity capital to pay for educational services provided by individual entrepreneurs. But an entrepreneur providing such services must have a state license for educational activities.