The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media proposed to remove information about the location of a mobile device, as well as information on the volume and cost of services provided, from the protection of communications secrecy. The department told RBC about it.

It is assumed that the amendments to the Law “On Communications” developed by the Ministry of Digital Security will make it possible to simplify the search for missing people. So, government agencies conducting operational-search activities will be able to obtain this data upon request without a court decision.

According to the deputy head of the ministry, Oleg Ivanov, at present the coordinates of subscriber devices are considered secret, and operators are obliged to ensure its observance. Operators can provide official information, including the coordinates of the missing citizens, but this data can not always be promptly transferred to the competent authorities, and in the case of the search for missing people “counts for hours,” Ivanov explained.

The bill has been sent for consideration to the departments concerned, after which it will be submitted for public discussion.

In January, mobile operators asked the government for money to spy on Russians with coronavirus. They pointed out that the execution of the order requires additional costs from the companies. Market participants propose to establish a contractual relationship with the Ministry of Digital Science, implying payment for the provision of services. The amount of compensation under such contracts is not provided in the letter.