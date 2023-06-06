The Ministry of Defense proposed to notify the Russians of the draft as part of the mobilization via SMS

The Russian Ministry of Defense has proposed amending the provision on calling up citizens for mobilization, in particular, it is proposed to notify those mobilized through SMS mailing. Draft resolution published on the federal portal of projects of normative legal acts.

The document notes that paragraph 8 may be amended. According to the project, a notification about the direction of the agenda by the military registration and enlistment office is posted in the personal account of the Russians on the portal of public services, the personal account of the taxpayer. “It is also sent by SMS to the mobile radiotelephone subscriber number indicated on the portal of state and municipal services,” the document states.

On September 21, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of partial mobilization in the country. A little more than two months later, on October 28, it ended.