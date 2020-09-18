The representative of the faction “Fair Russia” in the State Duma has developed a bill on the issuance of student capital in 500 thousand rubles to graduates of universities and 250 thousand rubles to graduates of secondary specialized educational institutions. RIA News.

The bill proposes to supplement the Federal Law “On Education” with Article 36.1 “Student Capital”. Its authors suggest that upon admission to an educational institution, a special bank account will be opened in the name of each student, where the amount of 250 or 500 thousand rubles will be credited.

It will be possible to use the student capital after receiving a diploma for limited purposes, such as the initial rental of housing, starting a business, and so on.

Earlier it was reported that in Russia from September 2021, student scholarships will be indexed by 3.7%. It also became known about the main complaints of Russian students. According to the Ombudsman for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, most often university students complain about improper deductions, high tuition fees and living conditions in hostels.