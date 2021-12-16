One of the parents with many children, busy with the household, must be given a labor status, said Russian State Duma deputy Ivan Sukharev. writes RT. He sent a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

According to him, the time that a person spends on housekeeping and raising children should be counted in the seniority. The deputy recalled that one of the priority tasks of the state is to stimulate the birth rate and create conditions for the development of children.

In Russia, many parents give, in fact, to work at home, all their energy and time. They are deprived of social guarantees intended for working Russians, such as making an entry in the work book, the formation and deduction of pension savings and seniority, the politician said. “I ask you to consider the possibility of introducing a special labor status for one of the parents raising children and housekeeping,” the deputy stressed.

He proposed to provide them with official employment, a pension, and also introduce a monthly payment equal to the average wage in the region of residence. According to Sukharev, these measures should be applied to everyone at the birth (adoption) of a third and subsequent child until the youngest child reaches the age of 18.

Earlier it became known that more than a third (35 percent) of families in Russia are ready to refuse to enroll their children in universities due to the high cost of education.