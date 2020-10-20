The Russian Ministry of Finance has proposed introducing a tax deduction for citizens who go in for sports. This is reported on website the Russian government.

It is assumed that a deduction for expenses on physical education and health services will be provided to those who spend money on buying drugs, treatment, paying for school, investing in non-state pension schemes, voluntary pension and life insurance, or doing charity work. It will allow you to reduce the tax payment or return the personal income tax that was paid during the year.

It is planned to provide a deduction for expenses up to 120 thousand rubles for the tax period, taking into account other social deductions for personal income tax. Its maximum size will be 15.6 thousand rubles.

It is noted that the amendments to the Tax Code were prepared on behalf of the President of Russia. After revision, the bill will be submitted to the State Duma.