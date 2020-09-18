Russian parliamentarians have submitted amendments to the Housing Code for consideration by the State Duma, giving regional authorities the right to form programs for the demolition and resettlement of apartment buildings. The corresponding project posted on September 18 in the database of the lower house of parliament.

“The bill provides for a single mechanism for the integrated development of territories with different decision-making grounds for emergency housing, dilapidated housing and for industrial areas,” reads the explanatory note to the document.

Also, the bill allows the authorities of the subjects to make decisions on the renovation with the consent of 2/3 of the owners of the apartment building.

“The draft program for demolition and reconstruction can only include an apartment building, the owners and tenants of residential premises in which a majority of two-thirds of the total number of residential premises voted for the inclusion of an apartment building in the draft program for the demolition and reconstruction of apartment buildings,” the bill says.

In mid-June, the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko proposed to distribute the housing renovation program throughout the country, but clarified that there would not be enough public money for these projects and it was necessary to attract investors.

The renovation program was approved in Moscow in 2017, initiated by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. It includes panel Khrushchevs built in the 1950s – 1970s.