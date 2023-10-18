In Russia, the possibility of creating a digital service for filing class actions in court is being discussed, Izvestia found out. The proposal to create such a platform was made by the Deputy Chairman of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council, Senator Artem Sheikin.

Rospotrebnadzor supports the idea of ​​creating a centralized information resource in the field of class actions (Izvestia has the official response from the service).

On this platform, a citizen will be able to both join a class action lawsuit and become the initiator of its emergence.

“It is expected that the platform will contain information about all class actions, systematized by region of the country and defendants. So that every citizen, for example regarding the failure to provide housing and communal services or leaks of personal data, having similar complaints, can quickly receive information about where the claim against this or that organization is being considered, what it is about, who the plaintiffs are, and so on,” he told Izvestia » Artem Sheikin.

The service is designed to help plaintiffs from different regions of Russia find each other and join the claim. For example, in cases of leakage of personal data or failure to provide housing and communal services. Currently, according to the law, at least 20 people must join a class action lawsuit in order for it to begin consideration in court.

A tool for class actions to protect the rights and legitimate interests of a group of consumers appeared in Russia at the end of 2019. Previously, only entrepreneurs could file such claims in the Russian Federation.

