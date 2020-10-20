The All-Russian Popular Front offered to fully compensate for the costs of housing and communal services to families with low incomes.

The proposal was sent to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, they write “News”… These compensations may require almost 140 billion rubles annually.

The ONF notes that about six million families live in the country, whose incomes are at the level of the subsistence level or below in terms of per capita. Social activists believe that these citizens practically do not have free funds to pay for communal services.

The organization also proposes to expand the social standard of housing provision in the Russian Federation by seven square meters – from 18 to 25 square meters. m per person.

Currently, Russian citizens receive a subsidy to pay for housing and communal services, if the share of such expenses exceeds the maximum allowable in their family budget.

In 35 regions, this share is 22%. At the same time, in almost 30 regions, along with 22%, there are also lower rates for socially unprotected categories of citizens (pensioners, disabled people, large families).