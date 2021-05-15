The unified state exam (USE) should be canceled for those who are not going to enter universities after school, as well as for graduates with creative abilities. This proposal was made by the first chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science, Oleg Smolin, writes Ura.ru on Saturday, May 15.

“I have told the deputies more than once that neither Einstein nor Pushkin would have passed the exam,” Smolin said.

According to the deputy, due to the preparation for the Unified State Exam, schoolchildren are engaged only in the subjects chosen for delivery. So some of the students have problems with other disciplines. Smolin cites survey data, according to which a third of the population of Russia believes that the Sun is a satellite of the Earth.

Earlier, the format of the final exams in Russia became known – they will be held in full-time format for pupils of the ninth and eleventh grades in compliance with all sanitary standards.