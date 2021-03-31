In Russia, it was proposed to allow the demolition of non-load-bearing walls without the approval of the supervisory authorities if the redevelopment does not harm other residents and the building itself. Realtors sent such an initiative to the authorities.

About 20% of apartments on the secondary market in Russia have redevelopment, Ivan Kamelskikh, a member of the monitoring expert group at the public council of the Ministry of Construction, head of the department of external communications of the federal network of real estate companies “Etazhi”, told Izvestia. Basically, these are minor alterations that do not violate the structure of the building and cannot violate the comfort of other residents, he said.

According to Art. 25 of the Housing Code of the Russian Federation, the redevelopment of an apartment is considered to be most of the changes in the elements of an apartment, reflected in the data sheet. And almost all redevelopments must be coordinated with the supervisory authorities, said Ivan Kamelsky. This process requires time and money, said Andrey Kolochinsky, Managing Partner of VectorStroyFinance.

“We have monitored the situation on the housing market and came to the conclusion that changes in the current legislation are ripe,” said Ivan Kamelskikh.

The Etazhi network proposed to allow redevelopment without approval (including the demolition of non-load-bearing walls) in the absence of damage to other residents and the building itself. The letter, signed by the CEO of the network, Ildar Khusainov, was sent to the presidential administration (Izvestia has it).

The Ministry of Construction has not yet received the initiative, the department told Izvestia. Given the trend towards construction of premises in an apartment building with free redevelopment, the Ministry conceptually supports the possibility of simplifying the procedure for redevelopment in cases where such actions are not able to affect the safety of living, as well as the integrity of the building, the Ministry of Construction told Izvestia.

