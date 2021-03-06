In Russia, on Sunday, March 7, a law came into force prohibiting the disembarkation of free-riders from public transport. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding document on February 21.

The law applies to persons under the age of 16. The same law gave the controllers the right to demand documents from free riders. According to the Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin, leaving the child alone on the road because of unpaid travel is unacceptable, it poses a threat to his life and health.

On March 1, a conductor dropped a 12-year-old girl from a bus in a suburb of Kirov because of one ruble, which was not enough for the schoolgirl to pay for her fare. As a result, the child ended up in the dark, while it was minus 20 degrees outside

On February 18, in Smolensk, a shuttle bus driver drove a student out into a 17-degree frost due to a large bill. The boy’s mother said that she had given the child 500 rubles in one banknote with her, since she had no smaller ones.