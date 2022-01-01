From January 1, 2022, only alcoholic drinks made from grapes can be called wine in Russia. Such a norm installed Law 468-FZ “On viticulture and winemaking in the Russian Federation.”

In the event that non-grape wine appears on the shelves, it will be recognized as a falsified product. Fruit alcoholic beverages will be referred to as “fruit alcoholic beverages”.

Olesya Bunyaeva, Director of the Department for Research and Promotion of Domestic Wine Products of Roskachestvo, explained RIA Newsthat the distinction between wine and cheap wines eliminates the unfair competitive environment in the market and promotes the implementation of state support measures.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law defining, among other things, the conditions for applying the name “Cognac of Russia” to the label. Thus, wineries producing cognac entirely produced from grapes grown in Russia have the right to indicate the name “Cognac of Russia” on the label of such products. Now the products supplied to Russia by Moet Hennessy will have to be called sparkling wine, not champagne. In turn, the Union of French Champagne Houses (UMC) considered the new Russian law unacceptable and considered it possible to suspend the supply of champagne to Russia.