In the Russian Balakovo (Saratov region), crows began to die in flocks. And in early September, clouds of lacewings fell on the Russian Krasnoyarsk.

A photo, taken on the night of September 19, appeared in social networks, on which the roadway of the 30th anniversary of Victory in Balakovo is strewn with birds.

Some users linked the incident to the launching of fireworks near a nearby restaurant. Others believe that the region has an unfavorable environmental situation, so the crows began to die en masse, the website reports. “Saratov News”.

According to Ksenia Igoreva, volunteer of the Saratov organization for the rescue and rehabilitation of wild birds “Wise Rukh 64”, ornithologists have noted soreness in birds in recent months.

“Birds really get sick and die in huge numbers this year. The immunity is so poor that they cannot be cured. Birds in such numbers cannot die because of the electric wires, because the electric wires are always hanging, and the birds have died now, once. Due to pollution, because of the nuclear power plant, the birds could not die at once. If recently there was processing of fields and asphalt with all sorts of rubbish, then the birds could poison themselves and die “, – said the volunteer in an interview with the radio station “Moscow Says”.

