The Supreme Court allowed the confiscation of cars from spouses for traffic violations

The Supreme Court allowed the confiscation of a car that is jointly owned by the spouses. A family’s car can be taken away for systematic violations of traffic rules.

Deputy Prosecutor General Igor Tkachev explained that joint ownership is not an obstacle to the complete confiscation of a car. However, in some cases, the share that belonged to the offender may be confiscated.

The case of a family from Mari El raised questions about the law.

The decision of the Supreme Court of Russia to confiscate shared cars was made after a complaint in the case of a resident of the Republic of Mari El. In October 2022, the Republican Court of the Zvenigorod District found him guilty of driving while intoxicated. This was not the first violation of traffic rules by the man: previously he had already been sentenced to 400 hours of compulsory labor and repeated deprivation of his license for 2 and 11 months. The court also decided to confiscate the car driven by the Russian.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

The convict filed a cassation appeal, since the confiscated car was jointly owned by the man and his wife. The complaint was upheld, which is why the decision to confiscate the vehicle was cancelled. Then, in its ruling, the Sixth Court of Cassation noted that the confiscated car is not the personal property of the convicted person, but joint property.

The Supreme Court drew attention to the high-profile case

Deputy Prosecutor General Igor Tkachev appealed the decision to the Supreme Court. According to him, “the confiscation of a car is a non-alternative measure of a criminal law nature.” He noted that a man can apply for the allocation of a share in joint property in order to foreclose on it.

Photo: Alexander Kazakov / Kommersant

The Supreme Court concluded that the cassation court had no grounds to change or overturn the sentence against the drunk driver.

The court of first instance in this case established a set of circumstances with which the law connects the possibility of using confiscation of property as a measure of a criminal law nature See also Super Bowl | Like Lions playing in the World Cup final every year - Why is the Super Bowl such a huge event? Supreme Court decision

Russia previously adopted a new law on car confiscation

A law has come into force in Russia that introduces criminal liability for drivers who systematically violate traffic rules (traffic rules) and drive a car after deprivation of their license. According to the document, motorists face confiscation of their car if violations are repeated. However, the car is subject to confiscation only if it belongs to the driver.

Related materials:

If a citizen is involved in an accident with casualties in someone else’s car, he will be punished under Article 264 of the Criminal Code (“Violation of traffic rules and operation of vehicles”). The owner, in turn, bears civil liability: if the relatives of the deceased sue for compensation for material damage, this amount can be recovered from the owner of the car. The owner may also be punished for handing over a vehicle to a person while intoxicated under Part 2 of Article 12.8 of the Administrative Code. It provides for punishment in the form of a fine of 30 thousand rubles and deprivation of rights for a period of one and a half to two years.

Criminal liability after repeated offenses occurs depending on their number during the statute of limitations. Thus, when driving into the oncoming lane, criminal liability, as well as the likelihood of confiscation, occurs with the third offense. The same applies to speeding and driving without a license.