In Russia, from February 1, 2022, the amount of social payments and benefits has been increased by 8.4 percent. The changes, in particular, affected the amount of maternity capital, child benefits, maternity payments, and pensions.

Maternal capital

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, from February 1, the amount of maternity capital will be indexed by 8.4 percent, which is higher than originally planned. The payment for the first child will increase to 524.5 thousand rubles. The payment for the second child will increase to 693.1 thousand rubles, provided that the family did not receive it for the first child. Otherwise, parents will receive 168.6 thousand rubles.

The Ministry of Labor recalled that, on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, a law was passed changing from 2022 the procedure for indexing maternity capital. If earlier it was indexed from January 1 by the level of forecast inflation, then from 2022 it will be indexed by the level of actual inflation. The department noted that the funds necessary for indexation are included in the budget.

Payments for children

From February 1, the allowance for the birth of a child will increase by more than a thousand rubles: if in 2021 it was 18,886 rubles, then from February 1 it will already be 19,981. The payment is due to all Russian families, regardless of income level. If several children were born in the family at once, the allowance will be paid for each of them. It does not matter who the parents work and whether they work at all.

The state also indexed the size of maternity payments: the maximum amount will now be 360,164 rubles for 140 days, and the allowance for caring for the first child will be from 7,493 to 31,282 rubles, due to an increase in the subsistence minimum.

Allowances will also be granted to the wives and children of conscripts: in the first case, a pregnant woman will be able to receive a lump sum of 32,420 rubles, and if she is the mother or guardian of a child – 13,895 rubles.

In addition, in Russia the size of the lump sum payment for the adoption of children will increase and can reach 156,429 rubles if the child is over seven years old or has health restrictions.

Pensions

The indexation also affected pensions, the corresponding law on their increase by 8.6 percent was signed by President Vladimir Putin at the end of January. In the parameters of the budget adopted last year, indexation was prescribed at the level of 5.9 percent. However, actual inflation turned out to be higher, so already in January, amendments were adopted to increase by 8.6 percent.

It is assumed that the indexation of pensions will take place retrospectively, from January 1 of the current year. In February, older Russians will receive indexed payments for two months at once. According to the First Vice Speaker of the State Duma Alexander Zhukov, the average pension after the changes in 2022 will be 18,984 rubles.

In addition, regular payments for disability, widows of fallen veterans of the Great Patriotic War and its participants, liquidators of the Chernobyl accident, as well as war veterans will be indexed by 8.4 percent.

Protection of social benefits

At the end of 2021, President Vladimir Putin signed a law prohibiting banks from automatically writing off social payments to pay off citizens’ debts.

Now credit institutions can write off social payments for debts only upon obtaining additional consent from the borrower separately for each such payment. Putin himself urged parliamentarians to take this step in the fall. In particular, benefits and payments to citizens with children, pregnant women, payments to certain categories of citizens and families with children, and payments to low-income citizens are now protected from automatic collection.

In addition, the law assumes that the debtor can apply to the bank with an application for the preservation of wages and other income on a monthly basis in the amount of the living wage. In this case, the specified amount can be saved only on one of the accounts of the debtor. The provisions of the law will be retroactive to funds credited to the account during 2021. Even if the borrower previously agreed to debit funds in the contract, he will be able to contact the bank within 14 days and return them.