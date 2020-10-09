In Russia in September, sunflower oil rose in price by 18 percent on average, reports TASS citing a study by Taxcom, which analyzed over 22 billion cashier’s checks.

In addition, in September, the average price for butter rose by 6 percent and for margarine by 17 percent. The average price of sunflower oil in September was 99 rubles per package, a pack of butter cost an average of 193 rubles, and a pack of margarine – 36 rubles.

That being said, sales of sunflower oil in September rose five percent from the same month last year, sales of butter increased seven percent, and sales of margarine fell 28 percent YoY.

According to Rosstat, in September the cost of sunflower oil in the Russian Federation increased by 2.63 percent. It has risen in price by three percent in 32 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. The Ministry of Agriculture believes that the rise in prices for sunflower oil is associated with high export demand and a decline in yields in the largest exporting countries, as well as with the devaluation of the ruble.