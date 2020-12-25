The average size of mortgages issued in Russia in November decreased for the first time in the last six months. This was reported on December 25 by “RIA News“With reference to the credit bureau Equifax.

Last month, the average mortgage was 2.91 million rubles, while in October – 2.92 million rubles. At the same time, in the previous six months, the average size of the mortgage has been constantly increasing.

“The dynamics in general throughout the year is positive – over the past 12 months the indicator has increased by 10.6%. The only negative period for the indicator was April this year, when the value of the average loan amount dropped by more than 11% at once, which was a consequence of the restrictions imposed in the country, ”said the general director of the company Oleg Lagutkin.

Experts expected that the average mortgage in Russia would exceed 3 million rubles, but due to the “turnaround” that took place in November, this is unlikely to happen by the end of the year.

According to the Central Bank, in October 212.3 thousand mortgage loans were issued for 546.2 billion rubles. Their total number increased by 6.8%, and their volume – by 8.5%.

Earlier, on December 22, it became known that the demand for premium housing in Russia increased by 42%.