Over the past 10 years, the number of crimes registered in Russia according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs has decreased by 22%, the newspaper writes. News.

It is reported that this figure decreased from 2628.8 thousand in 2010 to 2044.2 thousand in 2020. At the same time, grave and especially grave crimes decreased by 18% (from 684.3 thousand to 563.2 thousand).

And the number of deaths from criminal encroachments has almost halved. In 2010, almost 42 thousand people died, and in 2020 – 22.7 thousand people.

The number of citizens whose health has been seriously harmed as a result of unlawful acts has also decreased. In 2010, this figure was over 50 thousand people, in 2020 – 35.6 thousand people.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation reported that in January 2021, 6.6% fewer crimes were registered in Russia than in the same period last year.

As specified, the number of thefts of vehicles decreased by 46.8%, burglaries – by 30.9%, robberies – by 28.7%, robberies – by 17.8%.

The number of street crimes decreased by 18.1%, crimes in the family and household sphere – by 3.9%.