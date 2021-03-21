In Russia, from May 1, the rules for buying and selling a used car are changing. This became known from orders Minnumbers.

The deal can be carried out through the “State Services”. This can only be done by individuals by uploading a package of documents to the site, which includes a vehicle passport (PTS), a registration certificate (STS), an OSAGO policy (if any) in the name of the old owner and the application itself.

Thanks to this method of registration, the buyer will be able to find out more information about the car and the owner. It will also make it easier to check the cleanliness of the history of the car. The Ministry of Digital Industry promised to disclose more details after May 1, writes Autpnews.

