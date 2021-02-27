In Russia, from 2023, work books of a new sample can be introduced, writes “Russian newspaper” with reference to documents prepared by the Ministry of Labor.

According to the innovation, outdated regulatory documents will be canceled, an updated form of the work book, the procedure for maintaining and storing it, will be adopted. At the same time, the documents of the previously established form, which the employees have, will still be valid.

The surname, name and patronymic of the employee, his date of birth, education, profession and specialty will be entered in the work book of the new sample.

It is emphasized that the employer will be obliged to keep a work book for each employee if this is his main job. Also, at the request of a remote worker, data on his work activity is entered into a work book, provided it is provided to the employer.

The work book of the new format will contain information about the employee, the work he performs, transfer to another permanent job and dismissal. In addition, it will indicate the grounds for terminating the employment contract and information about the awards for success in work.

Recall that this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing the inclusion of seniority records in the electronic workbook not only from January 1, 2020.

Earlier, a project on a unified digital platform for employment was submitted to the State Duma.