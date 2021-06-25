In Russia, over the past day, 20,393 new cases of coronavirus were detected. So, the daily incidence rate for the second day in a row exceeds 20 thousand cases. The total number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic was 5 409 088. This was announced by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel.

On June 24, 20,182 infections were reported, the highest since January. The growth rate was 0.38 percent.

Most infections were detected in Moscow (7916 cases), the Moscow region (2436 cases) and St. Petersburg (1194 cases). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (ten cases), Nenets (eight cases) and Chukotka Autonomous Okrugs (three cases).

During the day, 601 deaths were registered; in total, 132,064 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily rate of recovery was 14,024, the total – 4,929,639.