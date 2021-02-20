Avian influenza of a new type was detected in seven employees of a poultry farm in southern Russia. This was announced by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova at a briefing on February 20.

“Scientists of the Vector Center have isolated genetic material of this type of avian influenza from seven employees of a poultry farm in the south of the Russian Federation, where an outbreak was registered among the birds in December 2020,” she said.

According to the head of Rospotrebnadzor, this was the world’s first confirmed case of human infection with the avian influenza A (H5N8) virus.

It is noted that the new causative agent of avian influenza A (H5N8) cannot be transmitted from person to person.

Director of the Research Center “Vector” Rinat Maksyutov said that the institution can now start developing a test system that will quickly identify cases of such a disease in humans and make a decision to start treatment.

In January, Rospotrebnadzor noted that the Russian Federation is threatened by the H5N8 bird flu virus. It can be brought into the country by migratory birds from Europe. According to scientists, the pathogen quickly mutates and can lead to infection in humans.