“Kommersant”: for the first time in Russia, a person accused of murdering a fellow soldier of a SVO member was acquitted

The Novocherkassk garrison military court acquitted 41-year-old contract soldier from Chechnya Zaindi Takaev, who was accused of murdering 20-year-old Dagestani Magomed Shakhbanov in the special military operation (SVO) zone. In Russia, for the first time, a similar acquittal was issued against a participant in the hostilities in Ukraine.

Six jurors unanimously returned a verdict of not guilty. Under Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of Russia, he faced up to 15 years in prison.

The jury did not believe in the guilt of the SVO participant

According to the investigation, the crime was committed on the evening of June 6, 2022 in Pervomaisk, Lugansk People's Republic. In the gazebo of one of the courtyards of a local high-rise building, a company of contract soldiers of the 163rd Tank Regiment and two 20-year-old girls were relaxing, barbecuing and drinking beer.

After finishing the meal, the participants began to disperse: one of them, taking his Kalashnikov assault rifle and Makarov pistol, went home to sleep, the other, unarmed, went to the car, and Takaev, leaving his assault rifle in the gazebo, went to the toilet.

Thus, the girls and Shakhbanov remained at the table. At that moment fire was opened on them. As a result, Shakhbanov died – a bullet pierced his head right through. The girls managed to hide under the table.

The versions of witnesses to the murder differed

Sergeant Takaev, as the senior and most experienced soldier in the company, in particular, awarded the medal “For Military Distinction,” stated that he immediately realized that they were shooting at the gazebo from the neighboring bushes. He did not see the attackers, but returned fire, and then called doctors and military police to the scene.

At the same time, two witnesses presented a different version of events. According to them, before leaving home, another participant in the feast left a pistol for Takaev – and it was with this weapon that Private Shakhbanov was killed.

Zaindi got up from the table, approached Magomed from behind, took a pistol from his left trouser pocket and shot him in the head murder witnesses

Employees of the military investigation department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Southern Military District (SMD), who opened a criminal case, believed the girls. Takaev was detained and sent under escort to Lugansk. Two weeks later he was taken to a pre-trial detention center in Rostov-on-Don and placed under arrest. He remained in custody until his acquittal.

Photo: Ivan Vodopyanov / Kommersant

The jury's decision could have been influenced by contradictions and inconsistencies in the case.

The servicemen, who also took part in the feast on the day of the murder, said that Shakhbanov and Takaev had no reason for enmity. They claim that the private treated the sergeant with respect because he was twice his age and already had solid combat experience.

I could have killed Magomed a hundred times in battle, but there was no point in that Zayndi Takaevaccused

The defendant himself claimed that he was not holding the pistol from which, according to investigators, Shakhbanov was shot. The owner of the weapon stated in court that he never parted with it for a minute. The State Bureau of Forensic Sciences recognized the biological traces remaining on the handle as “contradictory” and not allowing to establish the genetic profile of the person holding it.

The experts also came to the conclusion that Shakhbanov was shot from “a short distance” and was struck by a “wounding projectile with a diameter of eight millimeters,” which contradicted the witnesses’ version of a shot from a nine-millimeter caliber weapon. Thus, the most likely murder weapon was an old version of the AK-47 assault rifle or a Dragunov sniper rifle with a caliber of 7.62 millimeters, but none of the participants in the feast had such a weapon. The bullet that killed Shakhbanov was not found.

Prosecutors and representatives of the victim did not agree with the court's decision

In January of this year, the judge pronounced an acquittal, released the defendant from custody, and also recognized the defendant’s right to rehabilitation. Thus, Takaev can demand moral and material compensation from law enforcement officers for his year and a half in custody.

Representatives of Shakhbanov and the prosecutor's office of the Southern Military District did not agree with the court's decision; they filed a complaint and the corresponding supervisory submission to the appellate instance – the Southern District Military Court. The reason was procedural violations committed, according to Takaev’s opponents, in the garrison court.

According to the authors of the complaint, the unanimous decision of acquittal could have been made by the jury due to the pressure put on them.