In the city of Bikin, Khabarovsk Territory, five children themselves left their aunt for an orphanage. Writes about it Telegram-channel Amur Mash.

According to the channel, the family has ten children – nine girls and one boy. At the beginning of the year, their mother died of cancer, and their father ended up in a pre-trial detention center. Eight minors were taken under guardianship by their aunt Catherine, who and her husband have five of their children. At the same time, the remaining two children were left to live independently.

According to Amur Mash, in the spring, two middle girls began to receive survivor’s pension. All their money was spent to feed the family. As a result, they gathered the sisters and went to the orphanage.

The channel notes that the aunt tried to make peace with her nephews, but she was not allowed to enter the orphanage due to the quarantine introduced due to the spread of the coronavirus. The woman believes that the children acted so that the older sister could become their guardian. According to her, the children were well fed, played sports and had their own smartphones.

