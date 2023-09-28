Fines for failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office will be raised to 30 thousand rubles from October 1

From October 1, the size of fines for failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office without a good reason will increase in Russia. This follows from the document, published on the official legal information portal.

Until now, the fine for such an offense ranged from 500 to 3 thousand rubles. Now the amount of penalties will be significantly increased – they will range from 10 to 30 thousand rubles, that is, the maximum penalty will increase tenfold.

Back in 2019, the bill was introduced to the State Duma by Andrei Krasov, deputy chairman of the Lower House of Parliament Defense Committee, together with a group of other deputies. The document passed the first reading in the spring of 2021, then it was significantly improved.

In addition, from October 1, fines will be introduced for failure to provide assistance to military registration and enlistment offices during the mobilization period. For this, according to the new standards, officials face a fine of 60-80 thousand rubles, and legal entities – in the amount of 400-500 thousand rubles.