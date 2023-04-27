On April 26, the Public Consumer Initiative (OPI) filed a lawsuit with the Kuntsevsky District Court of Moscow against the Russian legal entity of the American manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, Johnson & Johnson LLC. The essence of the claims is the sale in Russia of baby powder with talc, which can cause cancer. Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

In a statement, social activists ask to declare illegal and prohibit the sale of this product in the Russian Federation, as well as withdraw it from circulation. In addition, they are asking for Russian consumers to have access to an $8.9 billion compensation fund that was created by the company to pay off claims from victims in the US and Canada.

In early April, the media reported that Johnson & Johnson decided to provide such funds to settle claims, but the organization denied that its product is associated with the disease.

“OPI has reviewed an application by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to award $8.9 billion in compensation to residents of the United States and Canada for harm to life and health resulting from the use of Johnson’s Baby Powder. It confirms the risks of a further increase in the scale of causing harm to Russian citizens in the event that the free sale of these products continues,” the statement of claim says.

The document clarifies that the facts of the presence of carcinogenic talc in J&J powders began to be revealed since the 1970s. After several decades, mostly women after using such a powder developed ovarian cancer.

“By 2022, the number of claims brought against J&J on these facts reached 38 thousand. Under pressure from national (USA) and international (WHO) authorities, the company stopped supplying talc-containing products to North America in 2020, and then (August 2022) pledged stop the release of these products worldwide from 2023, ”the document says.

At the same time, according to the OPI, these powders are still in free circulation in Russia.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Only talc: in Russia filed the first lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson