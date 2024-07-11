Senator Kovitidi called families with three children incomplete

Senator from Crimea Olga Kovitidi called families with three children incomplete. The politician said about this stated on air at Sputnik radio.

“If you have less than three children in your family, then the family is probably incomplete. Three, four, five. That’s what [главы Чечни Рамзана] Kadyrov – his wife gave birth to 12 children. Well, everything is fine, everything is good. Someone will say, material well-being is needed. My friends, material well-being will come when there are many children in the family. The Lord will give a piece of bread for each child,” Kovitidi said.

According to the senator, “Russia will be able to get back on its feet only when the population becomes larger,” but the country will be able to achieve an increase in demographics when men understand that they are the breadwinners and stop going to beauty salons more often than women.

“Our men today forget about this. Where are our men? In the gyms. They look at the beauty of their bodies, look at what kind of car he has, what kind of things he bought for himself. Today we have more men in beauty salons than women. And I’m not saying whether this is good or bad. No, I will say that it is bad,” Kovitidi said.

The senator emphasized that she was not proposing a return to patriarchal times, but she divided the roles of men and women in the family: a man, in her opinion, should work and bring money to the family, and a woman should remember that she is a “keeper” and should be able to cook pea soup, borscht, and fry cutlets.

How reported In May, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the number of large families with three or more children in 2024 reached 2.4 million, with 7.7 million children being raised in these families.

At the same time, Golikova noted that the number of women of reproductive age in Russia will continue to decline until 2046. She called for the development of adequate support measures aimed at changing existing reproductive attitudes.