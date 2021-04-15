Holidays in Sochi have really risen in price, but this is not due to the suspension of flights with Turkey, but to the upcoming May holidays and a shortage of free seats. This was stated in an interview with the newspaper “Vzglyad” by the vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) Yuri Barzykin.

“This is not true, because this is the average temperature in the hospital. That is, some went up in price by five percent, while others by 100 percent, which is why it turned out to be 50 percent, ”Barzykin explained. He admitted that the price of rest has really risen, and not only in Sochi, but also in Anapa and Crimea by five to seven percent. He called such an increase in prices normal for the pre-holiday period and noted that this happens every year. In addition, the rise in the cost of recreation is associated with a decrease in the number of vacant seats.

“This is a temporary phenomenon. After May 10, prices will stabilize, ”Barzykin assured. For Russians who did not purchase vouchers to Sochi in advance, but now consider them expensive, he recommended to go to Crimea, to other resorts of the Krasnodar Territory or to Kaliningrad at “very good prices.”

Earlier, representatives of the tourism industry said that the cost of living in Sochi hotels for the May holidays rose sharply after the government announced the closure of flights with Turkey. So, according to Anna Netyagina, president of the Sochi Hoteliers Association, the average price for rest in the resort town has risen by 50 percent. The expert also noted that some hotels have raised prices by 20 percent, while others – by 100 percent.

On April 12, Russia decided to suspend flights with Turkey and Tanzania for a month and a half – from April 15 to June 1. Thus, according to experts, more than half a million domestic tourists have lost their vacations. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, regular flights between Turkey and Russia will be limited to two flights a week on a reciprocal basis – one flight from Moscow to Istanbul and from Istanbul to Moscow will remain.