Deputy Belik: Russia will revise international treaties to protect its interests

The reason for Russia’s revision of relations with international organizations was the protection of its own interests in connection with the failure of these organizations to comply with treaties and anti-Russian rhetoric. Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Russia will reconsider its cooperation with organizations that, in an effort to follow an anti-Russian course, violate their obligations. Russia will not watch with indifference how its rights are infringed. Where this happens, our country will reconsider the form of its cooperation Dmitry BelikMember of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

“When the Council of Europe approves anti-Russian resolutions, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) considers the membership of the Russian Federation in the UN Security Council illegal, our country naturally reacts to such an absurd and blatant violation of international norms,” the deputy explained.

For example, this concerns the termination of a number of Council of Europe treaties with respect to Russia. Now, in matters regulated by these agreements, Russia will rely on its own legislation, and not on the European one, Belik noted.

“Thus, the denunciation of the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption will not affect the fight against corruption within our country, but Europe will not be able to exercise its control over this. The Council of Europe terminated Russia’s full membership in the Group of States against Corruption and deprived it of the right to vote, but formally left it under control. Our country did not put up with this. The denunciation of the agreement between the Russian Federation and Latvia on the avoidance of double taxation is also natural, since Latvia is pursuing an openly Russophobic policy. So there are enough such examples, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now working to identify irrelevant agreements or those that violate our rights, ”he concluded.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow is radically reconsidering its obligations to international organizations. According to him, Russia delays the payment of dues in organizations where its interests are infringed.