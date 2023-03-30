Expert Leonkov spoke about the lack of technology to create hypersonic weapons in the United States

The United States lacks breakthrough technologies to create effective hypersonic weapons. US failures in the creation of new ammunition explained military expert Alexei Leonkov in an interview with Izvestia.

He said that in 2018 Russia announced the Avangard, Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic systems. After that, Washington “stretched all its financial muscles” to create hypersonic weapons. The analyst stressed that the United States is not able to create a suitable flight model, despite the involvement of foreign specialists.

According to Leonkov, the US Congressional Accounts Chamber stated that in order to obtain its own controlled hypersonic technology, the United States needs breakthrough technologies.

“It is impossible to take hypersound immediately from a swoop. Yes, you can make an object fly at hypersonic speed. But in order for it to maneuver and hit the target accurately, this is a difficult task from a technological point of view, ”the expert concluded.

Earlier, Defense News wrote that the US Air Force (Air Force) tested a prototype of the AGM-183A ARRW (Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon) hypersonic missile. The department noted that the tests achieved “some goals.”