Deputy Zhurova explained the announcement of Zalugny on the wanted list by retaliatory measures

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Valeriy Zaluzhny on the wanted list under a criminal article as a retaliatory measure. This opinion was expressed by Svetlana Zhurova, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“They put us on the wanted list from time to time, these are very unpleasant moments. Those people who caused damage to our country, we can also put on the wanted list, as they do in relation to us, as the International Criminal Court did in relation to our president. Let’s be honest that some kind of retaliatory measures are needed for those people who deserve it, ”the deputy explained.

On May 30, a search card for Zaluzhny was published in the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In December last year, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against him under the article on the use of prohibited means and methods of warfare in Mariupol. It provides for up to 20 years in prison. He has been charged in absentia.

Also, law enforcement officers put on the wanted list the commander of the ground forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky and Ukrainian general Sergei Naev.

On October 10 last year, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) put a number of Russian top officials on the wanted list. They included Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, FSB director Alexander Bortnikov, head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin , Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko and Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev.

On March 17, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.