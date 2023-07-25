In Russia, drone racing and laser combat are recognized as sports

The Russian Ministry of Sports has recognized drone racing and laser combat (laser tag) as sports. Relevant Document posted on the official portal of legal information.

Aerial gymnastics, GTO all-around, breaking, air racing and phygital sports also became sports.

Head of the Russian Laser Tag Federation Dmitry Solodov told According to Izvestia, there are already more than 1.2 million laser tag players in Russia, it is planned to create school and student leagues. He noted that this sport is the safest, which opens up great prospects. The functionary added that the game will be integrated into basic military training courses.

