A new subvariant of the XBB.1.5 omicron strain of the coronavirus, which has been named “Kraken”, has not been found in Russia. This was reported on December 7 in Rospotrebnadzor.

“As of January 6, 2023, no sub-variant of Omicron Kraken has been identified in the Russian Federation,” the department told reporters.

They noted that the new strain is indeed more contagious, however, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently no signs that the new sub-variant of the coronavirus has a particular severity of the disease.

In Russia, the Omicron strain remains the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the Russian Federation, the ministry said.

On January 6, Politico journalist Carlo Martushelli suggested that residents of European countries prepare for bad news due to the threat of the spread of a new variant of the Kraken omicron strain of coronavirus. It is noted that a new version of the virus is currently spreading in the United States.

Cases of the Kraken have already been identified in Denmark, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Iceland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Portugal and Ireland.

On January 5, Director of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. N.F. Gamalei Alexander Gintsburg noted that during the New Year holidays in Russia, the risk of an increase in the incidence of SARS, influenza and coronavirus is unlikely.