At the Moscow University of Physics and Technology, specialists have created a mobile application for Android, which determines the freshness of products. It analyzes the Wi-Fi signal passed through vegetables and fruits, and tells the user the degree of their maturity and ripeness.

The program will be useful when it is necessary, without violating the integrity of the fetus, to understand its quality. For example, when the hard peel of a watermelon or melon makes it difficult to see their flesh.

“There are physical and chemical criteria for ripeness. In particular, the sugar content of fruits increases with ripening. This changes the dielectric properties of their internal environment. They affect the level of Wi-Fi signal passed through the product. In this case, the antenna is a compact analyzer. To use it to analyze freshness, it was necessary to create an appropriate program, ”Dmitry Filonov, one of the authors of the novelty and head of the radio photonics laboratory of the Center for Photonics and Two-Dimensional Materials, a leading researcher at the MIPT Telecommunications Research Center, explained to Izvestia.

According to him, smartphone antennas are very sensitive. They can detect small changes in environmental parameters.

Dmitry Filonov said that in the future the application will be finalized for other operating systems. Also, within the framework of the Priority 2030 program, scientists are working on a similar solution for stationary devices in supermarkets. They will be installed in gastronomy departments and in self-service mode to help customers determine the quality of products.

Read more in the exclusive material of Izvestia on Tuesday, August 8, at 10:00:

Be ripe: a smartphone app will determine the quality of watermelons