Russia adopted a law on the conscription of convicts for contract service

The State Duma in the second and third readings adopted a law allowing conscription for military service under the contract of citizens who have committed crimes during the period of mobilization, martial law or in wartime. About this on Tuesday, June 20, reported on the official website of the lower house of parliament.

The day before, on June 19, it became known that this bill received a number of amendments for the second reading. State Duma deputies Pavel Krasheninnikov and Irina Pankina, as well as Senator Andrey Klishas, ​​decided to clarify who exactly could escape punishment in exchange for military service. These amendments were included in the final version of the document.

Three categories

The first version of the draft federal law on the specifics of criminal liability for participants in the SVO was submitted to the State Duma on June 13. The document became the subject of heated discussion among experts, and a number of amendments were proposed for the second reading.

According to Irina Pankina, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation, the amendments clarify the categories of persons who can count on exemption from criminal liability in exchange for military service. There are three such categories in total.

Persons related to them, during the period of mobilization, martial law or wartime, can either be called up for the service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, or, if they wish, conclude a contract with the department during such a period.

1. Accused of crimes, investigative measures in respect of which have not yet been completed.

The draft law refers to crimes committed before the entry into force of the law. Irina Pankina explained that such an approach would not create “motivation for criminal behavior” – a citizen would not commit a crime, knowing that military service would not save him from punishment.

Amendments separately stipulate that the right to release in exchange for service in the army will not be granted to persons involved in criminal cases under 26 articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – including calls for terrorism and its justification, calls for extremist activities, illegal handling of radioactive materials or theft of such materials.

Related materials:

2. Persons with a criminal record.

Amendments provide that not only persons under investigation and serving sentences, but also those who have served their sentences and were released on parole will be able to go to serve in the army. In the latter case, early removal of a criminal record will be an incentive for military service.

At the same time, the path to the army will be closed for those convicted of criminal cases of crimes against the sexual inviolability of minors, as well as those 26 articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation that are spelled out in the restrictions for the first category.

3. Persons serving in the army during the period of mobilization, martial law and who have committed crimes for which a preliminary investigation is underway.

The bill, adopted in the first reading, exempted military personnel who committed crimes against military service from criminal prosecution before the enactment of the adopted law.

However, according to the amendments such amnesty will also apply to citizens who have committed crimes after the entry into force of the law. In addition, the bill prepared for the second reading refers not only to crimes against military service, but also to all criminal offenses, with the exception of those described in paragraphs 1 and 2.

Under the control of commanders

The co-author of the bill, the head of the State Duma Committee on Defense, Andrei Kartapolov, during the presentation of the bill in the State Duma, said that a large number of people who are not allowed to do so by law want to sign a contract on military service.

Under the conditions of the NMD, we consider it expedient to expand the manning base of our Armed Forces during the period of mobilization, martial law and wartime Andrey Kartapolovco-author of the bill

Andrei Kartapolov noted that the selection of persons who have committed grave and especially grave crimes, but at the same time wish to conclude a contract with the RF Ministry of Defense, will be carried out in a special manner. At the same time, it is assumed that the command of military units will control those who go to the combat zone under the new law.

However, as lawyer Alexander Peredruk notes in an interview with Lenta.ru, how exactly this control will be carried out remains unclear at the moment.

In itself, control by the command cannot be called a novelty – for example, in the Code of Criminal Procedure there is such a measure of restraint as the supervision of the command over the suspect or the accused. She can be elected in relation to a soldier who has broken the law Alexander Peredruklawyer See also Junkkari | The regional elections became a small municipal election - and that is why the mourning Mikko Kärnä remained on the beach

The draft law specifically specifies that if convicts whose punishment was replaced by service commit a new crime, they will be punished according to the totality of sentences – the old and the new one.

Freedom for a reward

Meanwhile, according to the draft law, suspects, accused and convicts will not be able to get rid of criminal punishment by the mere fact of entering the service. To do this, you will need to receive a state award or quit the service due to age, health status and upon expiration of the contract.

Only after that, the criminal prosecution of the suspects and the accused will be terminated (it is not yet specified, on rehabilitating or non-rehabilitating grounds), and the convicts will have their criminal record cancelled.

At the same time, lawyer Peredruk notes that, according to the bill, the opinion of the victims about the termination of criminal prosecution will not be taken into account. But they will still be able to file civil claims for damages.

However, the waiting period for reimbursement can be very long. For example, usually civil claims for damages are filed in a criminal case when it is heard on the merits. Most often, the victims prove the damage caused by the materials of criminal cases, and they must be fully investigated in court. After the adoption of the proposed bill, this study will be transferred to the civil process Alexander Peredruklawyer