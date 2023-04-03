Defense Ministry: Strategic Missile Forces exercises with Yars complexes completed in Russia

The exercises of the Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) with mobile ground-based missile systems (PGRK) “Yars” have been completed. about it in his Telegramchannel reports the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that more than three thousand military personnel of the Strategic Missile Forces were involved in the exercises. The crews of the PGRK worked out making marches up to 100 kilometers long, dispersing the units of the complex with a change in combat positions, their engineering equipment, camouflage and outposts. The rocket men also solved the issues of countering sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The Ministry of Defense added that the missilemen worked out the tasks of dispersing in the forest to increase the secrecy of the PGRK units. The withdrawal of equipment from the zones of conditional chemical contamination was carried out by support units.

The Yars complex with a solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile is a modification of the missile of the Topol-M complex. The missile battalion of the mobile version of Yarsa includes launchers, a mobile command post and escort vehicles.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that in the Novosibirsk missile formation, during the command and staff exercises, the latest Foliage remote demining machine was used.